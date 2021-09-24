Emergency personnel work to extricate the driver of the Dodge Journey that overturned on Main Street early Friday morning, Sept. 24. Photo by Mike Taborski
News 

Single vehicle crash leads to extrication

Editor

According to the California Highway Patrol, Kimberly Warner, 60, of Meadow Valley, was driving her 2019 Dodge Journey westbound on Main Street, west of Buchanan in Quincy, at 5:48 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

A black Toyota Tacoma pickup was legally parked on the north shoulder of Main Street and was unoccupied. For an unknown reason, Warner turned her vehicle to the right, out of the westbound lane, and onto the asphalt shoulder where the Toyota was parked. The Dodge collided into the left rear and left side of the Toyota, causing the Dodge to to roll over onto its left side and come to rest blocking both sides of Main Street.

Warner was trapped inside her vehicle. Personnel from Quincy Fire and Careflight Ground utilized extrication equipment to free her. She was transported to Plumas District Hospital with minor injuries.

An overturned vehicle blocks both lanes of Main Street in Quincy early Friday, Sept. 24. Photo by Mike Taborski
A rescue worker climbs in the back of the Dodge to help free the driver. Photo by Mike Taborski

Related Posts

Frontier working to restore its fiber network in wake of Dixie Fire

Editor

Frontier is working to rebuild its fiber network for Plumas County customers and has removed all invoice balances as of…

Deadline looms for those who have lost their homes to register for debris removal

Editor

Plumas County residents who’ve lost homes due to recent fires have limited time remaining to enroll in the Consolidated Debris…

Shooting, bomb threat related to Lassen prison under investigation

Editor

Lassen County law enforcement officials say it’s unknown at this time if a shooting incident in Uptown Susanville involving two…

Plumas Charter School breaks ground on Quincy facility

Editor

By Rachel Goings Special to Plumas News   After six years of anticipation Plumas Charter School broke ground on its…

Sept. 23: Public Health announces 44 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 23, that there are 44 new cases to report. The…

Supervisors to hold special meeting Sept. 24

Editor

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting Friday, Sept. 24, to discuss issues related to the…