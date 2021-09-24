Single vehicle crash leads to extrication

According to the California Highway Patrol, Kimberly Warner, 60, of Meadow Valley, was driving her 2019 Dodge Journey westbound on Main Street, west of Buchanan in Quincy, at 5:48 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

A black Toyota Tacoma pickup was legally parked on the north shoulder of Main Street and was unoccupied. For an unknown reason, Warner turned her vehicle to the right, out of the westbound lane, and onto the asphalt shoulder where the Toyota was parked. The Dodge collided into the left rear and left side of the Toyota, causing the Dodge to to roll over onto its left side and come to rest blocking both sides of Main Street.

Warner was trapped inside her vehicle. Personnel from Quincy Fire and Careflight Ground utilized extrication equipment to free her. She was transported to Plumas District Hospital with minor injuries.