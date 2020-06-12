SIQ names Holly Patton ‘Soroptimist of the Year’

By Roni Java

Twenty-two of Soroptimist International of Quincy’s (SIQ) members were on hand to vote for a new slate of 2020-21 officers at their June 5 meeting outdoors. The women also applauded the selection of “2020 Soroptimist of the Year” Holly Patton of Quincy.

Patton was celebrated for her tireless contributions to many SIQ events, programs and fundraisers, especially the successful Summer Solstice Garden Stroll held in June 2019. With her customary generosity, Patton smiled and assured the crowd that every project is a group endeavor and thanked her fellow members for all they do to benefit the community.

The philanthropic club had not met in many months and came prepared with health masks at the ready to sit in socially distant and strategically placed lawn chairs. A Plumas County summer breeze was perfect for the occasion.

Outgoing SIQ President Totsy Beck called for the votes and the club unanimously approved this year’s new leadership team:

– Julie Hagwood, President

– Tracy Wixted, President-Elect

– Michele Cruz, Recording Secretary

– Ceci Reynolds, Correspondence Secretary

– Susan Peters, Treasurer

– Julie White, Assistant Treasurer

– Sara Holman, First Director

– Kimberly Pilkington, Second Director

– Mara Beatty, Delegate

At this time, like many other organizations, the SIQ members are working with pandemic-related uncertainties as they try to plan near-future activities and events. The club is well loved for its traditional community activities, scholarships for women, award ceremonies and more.

The funds they raise go back into the community and due to necessary and ongoing public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many of their projects have already been cancelled for this year.

The Easter Egg Hunt was called off as was the spring Women of Distinction Awards ceremony. This year’s solstice stroll had been planned with wine, live music and local garden displays for June, but the fundraiser has also been cancelled out of concern for large gatherings of people.

The SIQ members are not deterred, however, and they are cheerfully looking forward to hosting any events they’re able to, so please stay tuned for announcements over the coming months.

Soroptimist clubs are about “Women at their best, working to help other women to be their best.”

The first Soroptimist club was formed in 1921 in Oakland at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. The name, loosely translated from Latin, means “best for women.”

Today, there are 160,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories. Four federations make up Soroptimist International, which has clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world.

To find out about membership and community service with this dedicated local group, please look for Soroptimist International of Quincy California on Facebook. Like the page and leave a message, thanks.