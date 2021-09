Quincy Elementary School sixth-graders were disappointed this week when their three-day outdoor field trip had to be cancelled due to positive COVID cases within the class. But they hope to have other outdoor experiences this year and are continuing to fundraise to support those trips including the popular Plumas to Pacific 5-day trip. Next up is a fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, to be held at the Paradise Grill. See details in the flyer below.