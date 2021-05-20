News 

Sixth-graders play in Plumas during field trip week

Editor

Special to Plumas News by Melissa Leal

The C. Roy Carmichael sixth-graders made the best out of missing their big Plumas to Pacific trip. Thank you, Rob Wade, Ms. Renteria, Mrs. E. Marquette, Ms. Condliffe, our transportation team, and Nurse Emilee for making this week a success.

On Monday students walked to the Feather River for boat races at the River Walk in Portola.

On Tuesday students took a bus ride to Sierra Valley for some outdoor education fun.

On Wednesday students went to the Lakes Basin area for some snow hiking.

On Thursday they visited Smith Peak. Every student completed the eight-mile hike!

On Friday they finished their week in Kids Creek Forest with team building and fun.

Field trip week is officially in the books. C. Roy Carmichael Principal Melissa Leal said of the 8-mile hike to Smith Peak, “We have some tired and happy sixth graders!” Photo by Jessica Renteria

 

Related Posts

Foundation accepting grant applications through May 31

Editor

If your non-profit organization is in need of financial assistance, there is still time to apply for a grant through…

Federal Trade Commission sues Frontier for misrepresenting Internet speeds

Editor

The Federal Trade Commission, along with law enforcement agencies from six states, sued Internet service provider Frontier Communications, alleging that…

7 Eleven plans move into Portola

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] After some rumors of changes to the business scene in Portola, it has been confirmed that 7…

Disappointing meeting for Lassen officials and residents opposed to CCC closure

Editor

Lassen County Administrative Officer Richard Egan detailed what he called a “disappointing” phone call regarding the California Correctional Center closure…

Spanish Ranch: What does the future hold for this historic area?

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] The future of Spanish Ranch in Meadow Valley has local residents concerned as rumors swirl about…

Fundraiser held for Quincy Little League generates $12,600

Editor

Quincy Little League is the beneficiary of $12,600 thanks to the generosity of Gott Powersports. Owner Bobby Gott, who serves…