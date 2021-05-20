Sixth-graders play in Plumas during field trip week
Special to Plumas News by Melissa Leal
On Monday students walked to the Feather River for boat races at the River Walk in Portola.
On Tuesday students took a bus ride to Sierra Valley for some outdoor education fun.
On Wednesday students went to the Lakes Basin area for some snow hiking.
On Thursday they visited Smith Peak. Every student completed the eight-mile hike!
On Friday they finished their week in Kids Creek Forest with team building and fun.