Skeleton crew at the IVCSD makes do — but hopes for new recruits

By Meg Upton

Now down to the three board members — Leanne Schramel, Bob Orange, and Mina Admire — the visibly exhausted Indian Valley Community Service District Board is still looking to fill two board seats vacated by Bob Heard and Wayne Dannemiller earlier this spring.

As with many organizations and agencies in Plumas County, there simply are not enough volunteer-minded individuals left in the valley (who aren’t already volunteering elsewhere in the valley).

“With no leadership or workers right now, (we must) defer much of this for when a general manager comes on board,” said Schramel. She was referring to agreements with the county over the town hall building and Plumas County Highway 89 sidewalk agreement. But other tabled items reflect the need for more time when there are more board members and staff.

The last general manager, Chris Gallagher, abruptly ended his tenure at the end of September 2020. Earlier this spring fire chief Tony Balbiani exited as well, although an acting fire chief is in place.

The board empowered office manager Jeff Titcomb to do further outreach to get more board members and workers.

The three directors agreed to allow Schramel to represent the board at a conference for special districts.

The budget discussion for the district resulted in director Admire questioning many expenditures mostly for maintenance, with Orange and Schramel explaining that much of the vehicle maintenance expenditures were from much deferred maintenance of emergency vehicles. Some vehicles had not, for example, ever had an oil change.

“In 11 years, it’s the first time some of these [trucks] have had maintenance,” said Orange. All except one vehicle in the district has now been serviced.

“I’m personally thrilled to see these expenses that were too much deferred for too long,” said Schramel.

During director reports, Schramel informed those present that the volunteer firefighter trainings on Tuesday are now documenting all trainings so that the district has a better idea who was trained to do what and when.

Director Orange reported that the surplus vehicles the district owns have found a final resting place with one property owner in the valley near the sewage ponds.

“There is no value to them and we just need to get the pink slips signed,” said Orange.

Final Prop 50 monitoring reports for projects that are completed for several years are requiring final assessments of the impact the projects have had.

There was brief discussion over the maintenance of Charles Clay Park adjacent to Taylorsville Pool and the Pool Committee taking over caretaking of the park.

The annual softball tournaments at Greenville Park were discussed and it was decided that a letter approving the terms of the agreement between the tournament hosts and the IVCSD would be drafted.

Schramel suggested that Titcomb put a sign up that shows when the parks have been reserved for various events so other event planners know what is happening and when.

One couple, during public comment, brought to the attention of the board that the area around Round Valley Lake needs to be cleaned up as there is much debris and trash left over from lake visitors including tangled fishing line. Directors did inform the residents and those present that the area surrounding the lake is maintained by the US Forest Service.