Ski swap set for Vets Hall

The second annual Plumas Community Ski Swap will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gear drop-off takes place Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., at Quincy Veterans Hall, 274 Lawrence St.

Organizers welcome skis, snowboards, boots and all other wintertime gear. Items can either be dropped off as a donation in support of local recreation programs for youth, or included in the sale on consignment (with a 20 percent fee). Admission to the Ski Swap is free!

This event is sponsored by the Johnsville Jr. Ski Team, the Quincy High Ski and Snowboard Team and Feather River Outdoors, and is a fundraiser to support local youth recreation opportunities.

The Quincy High team will also be on site to wax and tune shoppers’ skis and snowboards. In addition, The Johnsville Jr. Ski Team will be offering sign-ups for ages 6-14, and thePlumas Ski Club will have longboard skis on display, as well as information on this winter’s longboard races at Plumas-Eureka State Park.

Volunteers for the Ski Swap are always needed and appreciated! Volunteers get early preview and pay no consignment fees.

For questions about the Johnsville Jr. Ski Team, contact Niki Hall at nikihall@rocketmail.com. For questions about the Ski Swap, contact David at david@featherriveroutdoors.com or call 283-0455.