Small consent agenda approved by supervisors

Agreements, vacancies and other requests were among the consent agenda items before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors approved all requests without discussion Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Contract approved

A contract between the Department of Social Services and the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center for case management services involving children and families in the Child Welfare Services Family Reunification program was first on the list.

The contract allows Social Services Director Neal Caiazzo to sign the contract as the supervisors’ designee.

Assembly Bill 636 of 2001 created the Child Welfare Services Outcome and Accountability Act. The outcome assessments are to help strengthen systems for monitoring and assessing services for abused and neglected children, according to background information provided by Caiazzo.

To help assist the outcomes such programs as parent education in the community, in-home parenting through Nurturing Families curriculum, life skills training for parents in the Child Protective Services system, and encouraging the use of wellness centers in the county.

Most of these services are offered through PCIRC’s Wellness Centers.

The cost of this program is $15,000. This funding comes from federal and state sources to social services.

Specialist position vacancy

Also in Social Services, Caiazzo requested that supervisors allow the department to begin filling a vacancy for an eligibility specialist position.

This job interviews possible applicants for eligibility for CalFresh, Medi-Cal and other General Assistance programs in the county. “Demands for these programs have been high due to the expansion of the Medicaid Program and the increase in CalFresh applications,” Caiazzo explained. “It is the department’s expectation that our need for ES (eligibility specialist) will remain in place for some time.”

Funding to support this position is available through the federal, state and Realignment sources, Caiazzo said. The position is funded in the department’ fiscal year budget.

For more information on the job, contact the county’s Human Resources department at 283-6444 or stop by the office on the first floor of the Plumas County Courthouse in Quincy.

On-call services

An amendment to a professional services agreement for on-call Environmental/CEQA and NEPA services for the Beskeen Lane Storm Damage Repair Project was requested by Public Works Director Bob Perreault.

The amount of the amendment is $64,304.

Public Works contracts Stantec Consulting Services for environmental services for the Beskeen Lane Storm Damage Repair Project. This is on Beskeen Lane north of Quincy and east of Highway 70.

In February 2017, flooding of Spanish Creek resulted in a 200-foot section of the embankment along Beskeen Lane to fail due to erosion and scour, Perreault explained

Funding is provided by FEMA and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also known as Cal OES.