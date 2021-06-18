The Park Fire broke out near Chico last night and has burned 500 acres as of this morning. Photo by Chico Fire Department
Smell smoke? Park Fire burning near Chico

Editor

Waking up to the scent of smoke? Could be the Park Fire near Chico.

Chico Fire and Cal Fire are reporting that a fire that broke out last evening about 9 p.m. in upper Bidwell Park on Thursday night grew to about 500 acres by early this morning. As of about 5 a.m. no evacuations were ordered, and progress was being made on what is called the Park Fire.

The Chico Fire Department was first on the scene and continues to work on the fire with Cal Fire. Chico Fire said this morning that it continues to expand its coverage around the fire, but it will take several days to mop up and ensure that a secondary fire doesn’t break the containment area.

