Smoke visible from “good” Creek Fire

Residents in American Valley and beyond shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke. The Plumas National Forest announced that its firefighters are taking advantage of a lightning fire start because “it is in the right spot at the right time to get some good fire” back on the landscape. The Creek Fire, seen north of American Valley (Quincy) on the south side of Mt. Hough (about 2 miles west of the Mt. Hough Lookout), could end up being roughly 75 to 100 acres by the time it fills the “containment box” created by the Indian Falls Ridge Trail to the west and north, Quarry Road to the south and fire line created by the firefighters on the east. Firefighters are essentially herding the fire to get a good, beneficial burn within the containment lines. The lightning fire, a result of weather several days ago, is burning in needles and oak litter within open story timber. Smoke is lifting and drifting primarily to the west and is visible from Highway 89 and 70 near the Greenville Wye and the Feather River Canyon. Questions about the Creek Fire may be directed to the Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283-0555.