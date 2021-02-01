Monday, February 1, 2021
Snow people emerging in Plumas

Editor

Kevin Sankey, who works for the city of Portola, came across a couple of snow people during his workday last week. This pair is located at the corner of Manzanita and Strawberry — courtesy of the work of neighborhood youth.

