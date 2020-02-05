Snows Church donates to Westwood Family Resource Center

Representatives of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Chester present checks totaling $1,500 on Jan. 24 to the Westwood Family Resource Center. WFRC Director Nicole Young and Assistant Director Emily Kolonay were thrilled to receive the donation. They said that the center is in need of money so they can buy winter clothing for local children, and to provide programs and services that meet the needs of local individuals and families. The center is located at 463-975 Birch St., in Westwood. Nicole and Emily can be reached at 256-3700. They are always looking for donations and volunteers to help out in their mission. Pictured from left: Steve DeWitt, Nicole Young and Kitty DeWitt. Photo submitted