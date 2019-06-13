Soroptimist club hosts music, wine and gardens at Solstice fundraiser

Help support local events and scholarships by joining the Soroptimist International of Quincy on Friday, June 21, for the Solstice Garden Stroll fundraiser.

This year’s garden-themed event runs 4:30 to 8 p.m. and will feature some fun new elements including live music and a gourmet menu.

Tickets are going fast at $40 each and only 150 invites will be sold. Details are available wherever tickets are sold.

Visit these local businesses to buy tickets now: Grandma Jane’s, Quincy Provisions, Gray’s Flower Garden, Graeagle Red House Art & Jewelry Gallery and the Portola Branch of Plumas Bank.

Well-loved for their scholarship programs, a spring awards ceremony honoring Plumas County women of distinction, support for student volunteers and other philanthropic projects like the wildly popular Easter Egg Hunt, the SIQ members say they have decided to “mix things up a bit” this summer.

Guests will check in at the first garden to receive an armband, a tasting glass and tokens for nine tastes of excellent wine or beer and two full pours of their choice.

Live music will be featured at each garden accompanied by regionally inspired treats. Attendees may purchase extra pours of beer or wine at any location.

Chris Murray’s garden

This garden location will offer music by Leslie Mink, Kenny Davis and Lance Barker. The Italian-inspired tasting menu includes:

– Caprese chicken sliders with pesto aioli

– Peaches, goat cheese and candied walnuts

– Chocolates with orange cheesecake parfait

Ray and Sally Nichol’s garden

Music will be provided by Terry Gallagher, Diane Seibel and James Shipp. The Cajun-inspired tasting menu offers:

– Cajun sausage puffs with bourbon mustard

– Fish sliders with spicy remoulade

– Southern pecan pie bars

Rick and Holly Patton’s garden

Garrett and Natalie Hagwood will play for the Solstice guests and the Asian-inspired tasting menu provides:

– Turkey teriyaki meatball sliders

– Crispy marinated cucumber salad

– Chocolate dipped clementines with pistachios

For more information, contact your local Soroptimist member or call Holly Patton at (530) 927-9901.