Soroptimist Club seeks Portola, Quincy applicants for scholarship honoring young women’s volunteer action

Soroptimist International of Quincy (SIQ), a volunteer organization for women, announced Feb. 5 that applications are now open for its recognition program targeted to Quincy and Portola young women who make their communities and the world a better place.

The Violet Richardson Service Award annually honors one local high-school-aged woman for volunteer action such as fighting drugs, crime and violence; cleaning up the environment; changing attitudes such as reducing bullying; or working to end discrimination and poverty.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Mar. 2.

This award is open to any young woman in grades 9 through 12 who attends high school in either Quincy or Portola —including public, private and charter schools.

“As an international volunteer service organization for women, Soroptimist believes that by acknowledging young women’s volunteer involvement now, they will grow up to be vital, active members of the community,” said Billie Bequette, past president of the Quincy club.

SIQ members will honor the 2020 Violet Richardson winner and present her with a $250 scholarship at the club’s annual spring awards dinner in April.

The service award is named after Violet Richardson, the founder and president of the first Soroptimist Club in 1921. Richardson believed in personal responsibility and the motto: “It’s what you do that counts.” She lived her life accordingly, as an active member in her community who was committed to creating opportunities for girls and young women.

Soroptimist established this award to honor the memory of this unique woman and her dedication to volunteer action.

Founded in 1942, the Quincy chapter of Soroptimist International is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas that is headquartered in Philadelphia. The organization (and its worldwide chapters) is a 501(c)(3) organization that relies upon charitable donations to support its programs.

Soroptimist members come from all walks of life and work to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

One major program sponsored by Soroptimist International is the Live Your Dream Award, which provides cash grants for women seeking to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training. Since 1972, that award-winning program has disbursed more than $25 million to tens of thousands of women, helping them achieve their educational goals.

Violet Richardson Scholarship

Sponsored by Soroptimist International of Quincy

Applications for the 2020 Violet Richardson scholarship award program are available at Quincy or Portola high schools and also in a writable file that may be submitted by email.

One winner will be selected and receive a $250 scholarship.

Students must be in grades 9 through 12 and attend high school in either Portola or Quincy (public, private or charter schools).

Deadline to apply:

Soroptimist International of Quincy must receive all applications by Monday, Mar. 2.

Contact:

For eligibility information, an email-suitable application file or other questions, applicants can contact SIQ member Billie Bequette.

Phone: 283-0957