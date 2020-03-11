Soroptimist offers local scholarships to seniors

Soroptimist International of Quincy is again offering scholarships to seniors at Quincy High School, Plumas Charter School and Portola High School.

Applicants may apply for three scholarships that include academic, fine arts and technical/vocational.

Awards range from $500 to $750. Applications are available at each school site.

Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, May 8, by 3 p.m., to Ms. Dupras at QHS, to Ms. Cormany at PHS, to Taletha Washburn at Plumas Charter School, or to SI, P.O. Box 403, Quincy, 95971.

Soroptimist wishes to thank the community for its continual support of Soroptimist fundraising activities that provide the funding for these local scholarships each year.