SPI Foundation supports QHS teams

The SPI Foundation donated $3,000 to support Quincy High School athletic teams. The Varsity Softball team received $1,000 and $2,000 went to the Varsity Soccer teams. Matt Taborski, the plant manager at the Quincy Division of SPI, presented the checks to the coaches. Varsity Softball plans to use their funds to purchase a removable outfield fence. Varsity Soccer is purchasing new team uniform for boys and girls, to replace their current versions that are 10 years old. Those who would like to support Quincy High School athletics or other programs may call 283-6510.