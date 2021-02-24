Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

From left: Matt Taborski, Plant Manager at Quincy Division of Sierra Pacific Industries; Varsity Softball Coach Mike Yalung; Varisty Soccer players Dylan Miller and Michael Oravetz; and Varsity Soccer Coach Greg Prouse. Photo submitted

News 

SPI Foundation supports QHS teams

Editor
The SPI Foundation donated $3,000 to support Quincy High School athletic teams. The Varsity Softball team received $1,000 and $2,000 went to the Varsity Soccer teams.  Matt Taborski, the plant manager at the Quincy Division of SPI, presented the checks to the coaches. Varsity Softball plans to use their funds to purchase a removable outfield fence. Varsity Soccer is purchasing new team uniform for  boys and girls, to replace their current versions that are 10 years old. Those who would like to support Quincy High School athletics or other programs may call 283-6510.

More News