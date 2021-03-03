SPI supports the FRC welding program

Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) often uses the slogan, “Growing forests for our future.” Now, thanks to the SPI Foundation, Feather River College (FRC) is part of the future the company is focused on growing.

The Sierra Pacific Foundation recently awarded a grant to FRC to help expand its Welding & Manufacturing program. This grant award will enable FRC to add new welding equipment and materials, safety equipment, and increase access to career technical training for FRC students.

Dr. Kevin Trutna, President of Feather River College, is encouraged by the myriad of workforce development and foundation grants currently available for career and technical education. As a show of support for students exploring careers in welding, fabrication and manufacturing, which spans multiple sectors and industries; the college recently added new faculty and instructors to teach these course offerings. A grant such as this from Sierra Pacific Industries helps tremendously in efforts to provide instructors with the right tools for the job.

Quincy SPI Mill Manager, Matt Taborski, said, “The Welding Program is another great example of the college’s staff, faculty and industry partners working together to develop innovative solutions to our workforce needs in the region. We hope to see FRC continue to expand programs like these that provide technical skills and training opportunities, which is critical to building a sustainable workforce for decades to come. I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved; Sierra Pacific is proud to be a part of this community.”

Feather River College is excited about this partnership opportunity with a well-known local employer and expects that this should create an established pathway for FRC graduates to Sierra Pacific Industries.

The recent grant helps in multiple ways, including the advancement of the welding program as mentioned above, but also SPI’s commitment to training and educating its future workforce through Feather River College.

FRC is committed to establishing more relationships like the newly formed one with Sierra Pacific Industries, and is excited for many new opportunities to come. At the end of the day, this is a win-win-win for our institution, a local employer, and most importantly, the local students.