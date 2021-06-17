SPI to close its lands to public access effective June 21

Due to the extreme drought conditions and risk of wildfire, Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is closing its California forestlands to public access. This closure will begin Monday, June 21, and remain in effect until further notice.

The announcement today follows a similar announcement made by Collins Pine Company yesterday.

“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” said Andrea Howell, SPI spokesman. “With this year’s extreme drought conditions having substantially increased the risk of wildfire, we have made the difficult decision to close our lands to public access and recreation.”

The public’s use of SPI roads and walk-in access to their privately-owned lands will not be allowed. SPI will regularly evaluate the situation; however, it is anticipated the closure will remain in effect into Fall 2021.

For inquiries about the closure, contact the SPI California Public Recreation Hotline, 530-378-8274. To learn more about the company’s recreation access policies, visit http://spi-ind.com/OurForests/RecreationAccess.