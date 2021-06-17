News 

SPI to close its lands to public access effective June 21

Editor

Due to the extreme drought conditions and risk of wildfire, Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is closing its California forestlands to public access. This closure will begin Monday, June 21, and remain in effect until further notice.

The announcement today follows a similar announcement made by Collins Pine Company yesterday.

“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” said Andrea Howell, SPI spokesman. “With this year’s extreme drought conditions having substantially increased the risk of wildfire, we have made the difficult decision to close our lands to public access and recreation.”

The public’s use of SPI roads and walk-in access to their privately-owned lands will not be allowed. SPI will regularly evaluate the situation; however, it is anticipated the closure will remain in effect into Fall 2021.

For inquiries about the closure, contact the SPI California Public Recreation Hotline, 530-378-8274. To learn more about the company’s recreation access policies, visit http://spi-ind.com/OurForests/RecreationAccess.

Related Posts

Plumas school board celebrates five retirees

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] The school board celebrated five retirees during the Plumas County Office of Education meeting held the…

Chester Rotarians beautify the community

Editor

By Gregg Scott Chester Rotarians were hard at work last week distributing flower boxes throughout the community. The annual flower box…

Community barbecue set for July 3

Lauren

The Plumas Eureka Community Auxiliary invites community members to join in on a day of fun at a hot dog…

White Sulphur Springs Ranch celebrates milestone

Editor

  Members of the Mohawk Meadows Home Owners Association (HOA) met for their usual annual meeting Saturday, June 12.  It was…

Sheriff desperate to fill correctional positions in jail

Editor

Jail help 6-16-21 Vic Sheriff desperate to fill correctional positions in jail By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Interested in a career…

Indian Valley students share COVID experiences in living history project

Editor

Ingrid Burke Special to Plumas News [email protected]   Fifth-graders at Plumas Charter School’s Greenville Learning Center are sharing their experiences…