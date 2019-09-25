Spooky Vaudeville returns Oct. 3 to 5

How do you celebrate two years of a sold out vaudeville variety show? You add nights so more people can have more opportunity to get in on the fun.

Pachuca Productions hosts its annual Spooky Vaudeville fundraiser Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 3 through 5, with all shows beginning at 7 p.m.

What’s a Spooky Vaudeville? A variety show-like evening taking inspiration from the vaudeville shows of 1910s to the 1930s. The ‘Spooky’ part comes in because Pachuca Productions co-founders love all things gothic and Halloween.

Oct. 3 is an all-ages variety show featuring Indian Valley Academy students as well as the Pachuca Productions troupe performing at Greenville Town Hall, 152 Green Meadows Lane B. The IVA senior class will host concessions and fundraise for its senior class trip.

Oct. 4 and 5 will be 21-plus and hosted by the Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge on Main Street in Quincy on its stage.

These evenings are hosted by Wayne Bauer and Michelle Pfingston; they will also be performing. Singing, dancing, skits and comedy performances will be performed by Tina Terrazas, Lance Barker, Corrine West, Johnny Walker, Margaret Elysia Garcia, Levi Mullen, John Probst, Danielle Plocki and the Witches Dance Troupe along with other special guests. No two nights will have an identical lineup.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the all ages show. Tickets are available at the door for all shows and in advance at Sterling Sage in Greenville and Main Street Sports Bar and Lounge in Quincy.

The Spooky Vaudeville shows are raising funds to bring the award winning show “The Laramie Project” to Plumas County in November and to produce the first annual One Act Play Festival in the spring of 2020. All shows will be performed in both Greenville and Quincy and cast members are from all over Plumas County.