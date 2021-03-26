St. John’s announces Easter services schedule
St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenville have announced their Easter services schedule. Masks are required at all services.
Palm Sunday Mass
Saturday, March 27 at St. John’s at 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 28 at St. Johns’s at 9 a.m.; St. Anthony’s at 11:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday
April 1 at St. John’s at 5 p.m.
Good Friday
April 2 at St. John’s at 3 p.m.; at St. Anthony’s at 6 p.m.
Holy Saturday
April 3 vigil mass at St. John’s at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday
April 4 at St. John’s at 9 a.m.; at St. Anthony’s at 11:30 a.m.