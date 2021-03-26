Friday, March 26, 2021
St. John’s announces Easter services schedule

St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenville have announced their Easter services schedule. Masks are required at all services.

Palm Sunday Mass

Saturday, March 27 at St. John’s at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at St. Johns’s at 9 a.m.;  St. Anthony’s at 11:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday

April 1 at St. John’s at 5 p.m.

Good Friday

April 2 at St. John’s at 3 p.m.; at St. Anthony’s at 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday

April 3 vigil mass at St. John’s at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday

April 4 at St. John’s at 9 a.m.; at St. Anthony’s at 11:30 a.m.

 

 

 

