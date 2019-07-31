Staff of crisis center serves the community

Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center (PCIRC) hosted the evening Community Supper at the Methodist Church on July 17.

Chef Sean Conry and the Plumas County Jail Culinary Program created the menu of beef stroganoff, with meat donated by Thompson Valley Ranch.

PCIRC provides assistance to those in the community through emergency services and other valuable resources. The office is open in Quincy, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 283-5515.