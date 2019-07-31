Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center staff, from left, August Lockwood, Carolyn Sitzman, Cathy Rahmeyer, Executive Director Johanna Downey, Kendrah Fredrickson, Christy Cota and Jonathan Dean smile for the camera at the Community Supper they served July 17. Photo submitted

News 

Staff of crisis center serves the community

Staff

Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center (PCIRC) hosted the evening Community Supper at the Methodist Church on July 17.

Chef Sean Conry and the Plumas County Jail Culinary Program created the menu of beef stroganoff, with meat donated by Thompson Valley Ranch.

PCIRC provides assistance to those in the community through emergency services and other valuable resources. The office is open in Quincy, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 283-5515.

