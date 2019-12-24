Star Wars Storytime

Stories, music appreciation and good wholesome fun are in store for kids attending Chester Library’s Children’s Storytime, held Tuesdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A number of children dressed in the height of Star Wars fashion listened Dec. 17 to Branch Library Assistant Lori Metcalf read from one of several Star Wars books available at the library, while encouraging them to answer questions about the popular science fiction series.

Timed with the recent release of the latest Star Wars saga: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Metcalf played CDs consisting of a variety of Star Wars-themed music and challenged the kids to identify each track, which they did surprisingly well.

The preschool Storytime curriculum is focused on instilling a sense of excitement in young children to read and appreciate music.