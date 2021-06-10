State releases new face mask guidance to go into effect June 15

The California Department of Public Health released new guidance on the use of face masks that will go into effect June 15.

Plumas County Public Health Director Dana Loomis shared some of the new information with the Board of Supervisors on June 8, when he presented his coronavirus update.

Fully vaccinated people in California will be able to stop wearing masks beginning June 15 in most settings. The full list of guidelines can be found here.

This is the state’s latest guidance:

Guidance for Individuals

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, except in the following settings where masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

On public transit (examples: airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares) and in transportation hubs (examples: airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, seaport or other port, subway station, or any other area that provides transportation)

Indoorsin K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings. Note: This may change as updated K-12 schools guidance is forthcoming, pending updates for K-12 operational guidance from the CDC.

Health care settings and long term care settings

State and local correctional facilities

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers

Additionally, masks are required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses (examples: retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, state and local government offices serving the public).

For additional information, individuals should refer to CDC Recommendations for Safer Activities (see CDPH Masking Guidance Frequently Asked Questions for more information).

Guidance for Businesses, Venue Operators or Hosts

In settings where masks are required only for unvaccinated individuals, businesses, venue operators or hosts may choose to:

Provide information to all patrons, guests and attendees regarding vaccination requirements and allow vaccinated individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.

Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.

Require all patrons to wear masks.

No person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a business.

Exemptions to masks requirements

The following individuals are exempt from wearing masks at all times: