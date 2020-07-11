Statewide death toll rises

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state.

Last week the statewide death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic took a significant turn for the worse. More than 600 Californians succumbed to the disease during the week ending July 10, an unfortunate new weekly high for the state. Authorities indicate that the upward trend is likely the result of increased population mixing at close quarters and without protective measures.