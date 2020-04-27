Stay-at-home order remains in place in Plumas, but phase 1 reopening being discussed

This Sunday evening, April 26, Plumas County Public Health announced that the stay-at-home order remains in place and social distancing must continue, but it will begin working with businesses to determine when and how to proceed with reopening.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said that his agency had been hearing from businesses that want to reopen so decided it was time to address the growing concerns.

“We recognize that this is so hard,” he said Sunday evening, “ but there is still a governor’s order in place.” He added that Plumas County is in good shape now, but that is because residents followed the social distancing directives well.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address the state tomorrow, Monday, April 27, but Woodruff said he isn’t sure if there will be specific dates mentioned. “We want to get ahead and create the plan for when businesses can reopen,” he said.

With that in mind the Public Health Agency released the following guidelines for phase 1 of businesses reopening:

1) Strict social distancing, face coverings and handwashing will continue to be critical to our success. This new normal is our collective responsibility.

2) The county will begin engaging with businesses having the ability to socially distance and minimize contact between employees, and between employees and the public. Businesses must have a plan for safe operation in place before opening. These plans will include 6 feet of social distancing and no close personal contact. We will assist these businesses in developing their plans for safe operation. It is critical that re-opened businesses are prepared before the order is lifted.

3) Everyone needs to do their part. We hope to gain voluntary cooperation, however law enforcement partners stand ready to ensure compliance for the safety of all.

Public Health recognizes the stress that the stay-at-home order is causing individuals and businesses, but cautioned “to let our guard down now would be a big mistake. We cannot risk undoing all the great work that we have accomplished. Our communities are still at risk. Our county is close to areas that have not yet seen steady declines in COVID-19 cases. Social mixing allows this disease to spread and most people who get sick have little to no symptoms.”

Public Health asks residents to continue to follow the stay-at-home order until it is officially lifted. Only essential businesses are currently allowed to be open.