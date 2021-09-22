Steven Kuniyoshi Hoffmann was born on March 18, 1972 and died on August 12, 2021 at the age of 49. His life began in Okinawa, Japan where he was born to an unknown young Japanese woman and a young American soldier. Steven was put up for adoption at the age of 4 by his mother, and while on duty in Okinawa in 1975, Edward and Dorothy Hoffmann reached out to an adoption agency on the Kadena Air base. By the end of that year, Edward, Dorothy, and their son Ian were joined by Steven and he was legally adopted as a part of the Hoffmann family. After a couple more years spent in Japan with his adoptive family, the Hoffmann family returned to the United States, moving to Oxnard, California.

Steven went on to spend most of his youth in the Reno/Tahoe area, attending middle school in Reno, Nevada and graduating from Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in 1990. He attended a year of higher education at Chico State University in the field of computer science before moving back to the Reno area and becoming a CNC Operator/Machinist.

Steven loved designing, building, and competitively flying kites, learning Japanese, cooking, and in his younger years, spent time racing sled dogs with his dad and brother in the Northern Sierras when not busy with chess clubs. He also loved building intricate scale models, writing computer code and listening to one of his favorite bands, Cake. Steven took great joy in the natural scientific world, spending much time in planetariums and the Lost Sierra alike through his life.

Steven and his first wife, Tina Vellone, had twin boys Lyle and Brian in July 2003. Steven went on to have another child, Logan, in March 2010 with his second wife, Bethany Goodale.

Steven Kuniyoshi Hoffmann passed away at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada after a long struggle with heart disease. He is survived by his three children, Lyle, Brian and Logan, and his brother, Ian. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in his honor be sent to Friends In Service Helping (FISH) in Carson City, Nevada.