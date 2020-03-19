Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Plumas County

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Each evening at 5 p.m., the Plumas County Public Health Agency publishes the latest data regarding COVID-19 testing in the county. As of today, Wednesday, March 18, 16 tests have been administered. Ten are negative and six are pending.

Reporters in each of our communities are compiling lists of which businesses and restaurants are open and which have closed or are changing their hours or services. That information will be published as it becomes available.

