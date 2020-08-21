Still plenty of room at Quincy High evacuation site

Quincy High School is open as an evacuation center and still has plenty of room to accommodate people. The capacity is designed for 80 to 100 people, and only 12 spent the night at the shelter. The Red Cross has set up beds and is assisting with related needs. The Plumas Unified School District Food Service Department will provide meals for those sheltering at the school site. Several district staff members helped set up the site and welcomed evacuees last evening.

A portion of East Quincy is under mandatory evacuation orders as is La Porte Road, with advisories in place from Cemetery Hill to Lee Summit. There are also evacuation advisories in the Taylorsville area.