Street Rod Extravaganza classic car show takes over park

This year’s 33rd annual Street Rod Extravaganza classic car show, sponsored by the Almanor Recreation and Park District and organized by ARPD board member Gage Wade, was held in Chester Community Park on Sept. 14 next to the North Fork of the Feather River.

One of the most popular events of the summer season, the Extravaganza provided an opportunity for car enthusiasts to display their beloved vintage hot rods and classic automobiles to fellow aficionados and, just as importantly, to mingle with friends and neighbors.

The community showing attracted hundreds of Chesterites throughout the day along with many attending from outside the county to view dozens of extraordinary vehicles lined up to compete for trophies.

The unique, one-of-a-kind trophies were built from various car parts constructed by Darren Strand of AG Industrial Services of Chester for the winners in the various categories.

Trophies were handed out to Best of Show winners Jeff and Jaime Chambers of Gridley, People’s Choice winner Sander Anderson of Corning, Best Rat Rod built by Bob Price of Greenville, Ladies Choice going to Michelle Tedrick of Corning, and Linda Stephens of Grass Valley winning the trophy for Most Patriotic vehicle.

Visitors strolled around the park to admire the many awesome vehicles on exhibit, while several people danced in front of the amphitheater stage to the sounds of Westwood-based SideFX, which performed a number of mostly country-rock tunes.

Food and dessert served by Old World Paisan’s Deli & Catering mobile kitchen satisfied the appetites of those in attendance with a variety of sandwiches and other lunch menu items.

Waganupa Brewing of Lake Almanor provided a stream of microbrews, together with ARPD volunteers tending a no-host bar serving sangria and margaritas to raise additional monies for the unfunded rec district.

Registered street rodders also had the opportunity during the event to enter the Poker Run, which involved making a number of stops at various businesses around Lake Almanor and picking playing cards to form a winning hand for cash prizes.

Featuring a total of 68 classic automobiles, proceeds from registration fees, beverage sales, drawings, the sale of Hot Rod Extravaganza T-shirts, and the Poker Run are used to help the nonprofit ARPD fund many of its recreational programs held during the year, especially for youth sports.

A lot of exhaustive work went into putting together the annual Street Rod Extravaganza, said Wade, which included the dedicated efforts of ARPD board members Shane Bergmann, David Slusher, Susan Espana and board Secretary Heather Patchen, as well as a number of community volunteers.

Street Rod Extravaganza sponsors include Lake Almanor Ace Hardware, Chester Plumas Bank, Sage Creek Insurance Services, Slusher Plumbing, Rusty Roof Coffee Roasters, Mt’ Lassen Club, EJ’s Quality Doors and Windows, Waganupa Brewing, At Your Service Automotive, Plumas Tire Supply, AG Industrial Services and NAPA Chester Auto Parts.

ARPD board members volunteer their time and meet once a month at the organization’s headquarters located at 101 Meadowbrook Loop in Chester to plan recreational opportunities in the Chester area.