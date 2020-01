Mike Cadicamo, left, teacher at the Plumas County Community School, lauds student Lloyd McClure during the Plumas County Office of Education meeting Jan. 15. Cadicamo said the graduating senior is “one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet” and “models integrity.” McClure’s strength is in mathematics and Cadicamo said he assists the other students in the school. McClure plans to study law enforcement and is contemplating a career as an attorney. Photo by Debra Moore