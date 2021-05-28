Dr. Will Lombardi addresses ninth-grade students from Quincy High School. The burn scar from the North Complex Fire is visible. Photo submitted
Students head out of the classroom to learn

Students in Mrs. Marty and Mrs. Stirling’s 9th grade classes spent time in the field learning about the cultural and natural history of the Wild and Scenic Middle Fork of the Feather River with Dr. Will Lombardi, a professor at Feather River College.

The Quincy High School students also looked at the effects of the catastrophic North Complex Fire on the Plumas National Forest from the vantage point of La Porte Road, and discussed the regeneration of both plants and animals that were observed.

River rocks make an excellent substitute for desks and chairs for Quincy High School ninth-graders while they listen to instructor Will Lombardi. Photo submitted
Quincy High ninth-graders hike along the Middle Fork of the Feather River. Photo submitted
Simone Smith, Kaleb Dupras, Nathan Rice, Andrew Hardy, Madison Tabor are some of the ninth-grade students who took some time out of the classroom last week to learn up close in nature. Photo submitted

