Students head out of the classroom to learn

Students in Mrs. Marty and Mrs. Stirling’s 9th grade classes spent time in the field learning about the cultural and natural history of the Wild and Scenic Middle Fork of the Feather River with Dr. Will Lombardi, a professor at Feather River College.

The Quincy High School students also looked at the effects of the catastrophic North Complex Fire on the Plumas National Forest from the vantage point of La Porte Road, and discussed the regeneration of both plants and animals that were observed.