Students sought for Rotary speech contest

Quincy Rotary will be holding the 2021 Speech Contest open to students in grades 9 – 12, on Feb. 27 (Rotary will be videotaping student entries at the West End Theater and judging at the Rotary luncheon meeting on March 8). Entry Forms are due Feb. 19 and can be returned to me via e-mail or to site administrators/principals.

The contest offers cash rewards to first, second and third places. The first-place winner is forwarded to the Area competition, which will also be virtual, and that winner goes to the District competition in May which will be in Lake Tahoe. The winner of the District competition will win $1,000. There are more details on the flyer below.

This year’s theme is “Turning Challenges into Opportunities as We Create Transformative Change.”

Rotary Speech Contest flyer (2)