Stump Fire now at 200 acres

Firefighters are battling the Stump Fire near Childs Meadow on the Almanor Ranger District in the Lassen National Forest. That is near the junction of Highways 36 and 172.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. It is burning in heavy timber in rugged terrain with no structures threatened at this time.

As of this morning, Aug. 2, it was reported to be at 200 acres. More resources are arriving as they are released from other fires.

The public is asked to avoid the area.