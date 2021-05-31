The Rev. George Tarleton, himself a veteran, gives the Invocation at this year’s Veteran Memorial Ceremony. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
Highlighted News 

Summer-like weather greets veterans and their guests at Memorial Day Ceremony

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf

   Plumas County residents and guests turned out for this year’s Plumas County Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony at the Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy on Monday, May 31.

   Robert J. Zernich gave the welcoming address to veterans and guests as the services got underway.

   The Rev. George Tarleton provided the opening invocation. Tarleton is himself a veteran of both the US Marines and the Navy.

   Quincy VFW Post 3825 did this year’s honor of the Flag Raising. Promising to be a hot day, not a breeze was found to help lift the U.S. flag and its POW companion as they went up the flagpole.

   Veterans of Foreign Wars post leader Bob Burns read the “Fallen Comrade Prayer.”

   One of the highlights of this year’s program was spotlighting one of Plumas County’s few remaining WWII veterans. Nancy Yeager, of Quincy, and a member of the Sparks, Nevada VFW Auxiliary, made the presentation to Stanley Gordon Lewis, 93, of Quincy.

   District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood gave a message from the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. In his address he quoted words from President Theodore Roosevelt about Memorial Day. Roosevelt was a veteran of the Spanish American War.

   Veteran Scott Quade shared an update of Veterans Services within the county, its goals and accomplishments.

Veteran Robert Zernich welcomes veterans and guests to the 16th Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony  Monday, May 31. He is flanked by members of VFW Post 3825. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

Related Posts

Pedestrian struck and majorly injured by vehicle in Graeagle

Lauren

On Sunday, May 30 at 2:22 p.m. in the parking lot of the Graeagle Mountain Frostee, Frank Thompson of Clio,…

Small fire burning near Meadow Valley UPDATED

Editor

1 p.m. Update: The Forest Service announced that in addition to handline, firefighters have a hose lay around the fire….

FRC is a 100 percent tobacco-free campus

Editor

To create a healthy campus environment for all who visit, Feather River College (FRC) announced that it is now a…

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric offers webinar on June 2

Lauren

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is hosting an educational webinar next week on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 p.m. All members…

Memorial Day Ceremony at Dame Shirley Plaza on Monday

Editor

The 16th annual Plumas County Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Dame Shirley…

Portola High students take aim during archery lessons

Editor

Portola Jr.-Sr. High students enjoyed archery lessons this spring provided by instructors Dave Valle and Steve Dutton. The archery program…