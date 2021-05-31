Summer-like weather greets veterans and their guests at Memorial Day Ceremony

By Victoria Metcalf

Plumas County residents and guests turned out for this year’s Plumas County Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony at the Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy on Monday, May 31.

Robert J. Zernich gave the welcoming address to veterans and guests as the services got underway.

The Rev. George Tarleton provided the opening invocation. Tarleton is himself a veteran of both the US Marines and the Navy.

Quincy VFW Post 3825 did this year’s honor of the Flag Raising. Promising to be a hot day, not a breeze was found to help lift the U.S. flag and its POW companion as they went up the flagpole.

Veterans of Foreign Wars post leader Bob Burns read the “Fallen Comrade Prayer.”

One of the highlights of this year’s program was spotlighting one of Plumas County’s few remaining WWII veterans. Nancy Yeager, of Quincy, and a member of the Sparks, Nevada VFW Auxiliary, made the presentation to Stanley Gordon Lewis, 93, of Quincy.

District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood gave a message from the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. In his address he quoted words from President Theodore Roosevelt about Memorial Day. Roosevelt was a veteran of the Spanish American War.