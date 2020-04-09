Summerfest 2020 is canceled

The annual fundraiser presented by the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) is another public event cancellation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This breaks the Plumas County tradition that began in 2009. Summerfest is the major financial contributor to the rehabilitation of the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch in Clio.

The volunteers of the MVSC hope that the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic will be over by the late June date of the event, but current state and federal guidelines prevent the many meetings and work sessions necessary to adequately prepare for Summerfest. The health and safety of the MVSC volunteers and members of the community, must be our highest priority.

Although this unfortunate situation will delay the work, the MVSC, with continued support from individuals and businesses, will proceed with the goal of restoring this historic property to community service.

For more information visit the website, www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com