Summerfest comes to White Sulphur Springs Ranch

It’s happening again this year. The 11th annual concert fundraiser sponsored by the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council(MVSC) is scheduled Sunday, June 30, at the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch in the Mohawk Valley.

The food and entertainment have always been excellent, but this year’s will be a high point. Local businessman Chris David has put together a group of 10 professional entertainers that will produce a lively mix of country, jazz and big band tunes. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

The picnic fare will feature burgers, grilled vegetables, a bean salad, fruit, chips and the Iron Door Restaurant’s famous apple crisp for dessert. Both live and silent auctions will be featured, as well as a no host bar.

Gary Kinkley will again serve as auctioneer for the live auction, this year featuring a prepared dinner for six by chef Sean Conry at your house! The silent auction will run almost all day.

This year High Sierra Gas is donating two 100-gallon propane certificates.

The silent auction will offer a “buy it now” option where items can be purchased outright before the silent auction close times.

As usual, this is an outdoor event. Attendees should bring a lawn chair, but no pets. Gates open at 3 p.m. and tours of the old ranch house will be available.

White Sulphur Springs Ranch is at 2200 Highway 89, 1/4 mile south of A15, in Clio.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under and are available online at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com. Adult ticket sales also available at Eco Centric and Queen Bee in Graeagle. For more information, visit their website or call 386-5973.