Superintendent explains why school board meeting canceled

Plumas Unified School District staff received a message yesterday stating that today’s school board meeting had been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting would be Aug. 12, unless a special meeting is scheduled, in which case everyone would be notified.

Given the great deal of interest surrounding schools locally and across the nation grappling with resuming classes amid coronavirus, this newspaper received inquiries as to why it was canceled.

Superintendent Terry Oestreich explained that the school board met last week on July 9 because school board members wanted to discuss return-to-school options, and provide that information to parents as soon as possible. The July 15 meeting was canceled since all of the items were addressed last week, at what was the regularly scheduled board meeting. An audio transcript of that meeting is available here: July 8 meeting.