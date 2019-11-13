Supervisors approve Pedestrian Bicycle Plan for county

Giving a nod to a recommendation by the Plumas County Transportation Commission, members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for the 2018 Plumas Active Transportation Program — Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan.

Wearing his transportation commission hat, Plumas County Public Works Director Bob Perreault was before supervisors Nov. 5, with the request.

The plan is part of the Caltrans Sustainable Communities Grant from September 2015, according to background material from Perreault. This was in preparation of a countywide Non-Motorized Transportation Plan, known as the 2018 Plumas Active Transportation Plan.

The transportation commission originally adopted the plan in January 2018, according to Perreault.

“The goal of the plan is to guide the development and implementation of pedestrian and bicycle related projects to improve the county’s walking and bicycling environment into the future, and to maintain the county’s eligibility for local, state and federal funding of bicycle and pedestrian improvements,” Perreault explained.

The plan is divided into six chapters: project area setting, existing conditions, vision, goals and objectives; needs analysis, project and program recommendations and finally, implementation.

Perreault described the plan as a living document. It will be reviewed and updated as needed.

The resolution as approved by supervisors, not only updates the plan, but is part of the 2035 General Plan Circulation Element Implementation Measure One.

2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan

Whereas, the Plumas County Department of Public Works, in its capacity as staff to the Plumas County Transportation Commission, was awarded a Sustainable Communities Grant in September 2015 for the preparation of a countywide Non-motorized Transportation Plan, known as the 2018 Plumas County Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan is the culmination of multiple rounds of community meetings conducted throughout the county and the city of Portola in which extensive public and stakeholder input was received; and

Whereas, development of the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan was undertaken with extensive coordination and partnership with the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol; and

Whereas, through this community input, the goals of the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan were drafted to guide the development and implementation of projects to improve the county’s walking and bicycling environment into the future; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan, provides a foundation for recommendations and implementation strategies through the Plan’s goals, Objectives and Strategies; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan goals, Objectives and Strategies are internally consistent with the goals, objectives and policies of the Plumas County Regional Transportation Plan and the Plumas County General Plan; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan maintains the county’s eligibility for local, state and federal funding of bicycle and pedestrian improvements; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan is a living document that will be reviewed and updated every three years or as needed; and

Whereas, the 2035 General Plan Circulation Element Implementation Measure “1” directs the Plumas county Transportation Commission to complete and adopt an updated Bicycle Transportation Commission to complete and adopt an updated Bicycle Transportation Plan and Pedestrian Transportation Plan; and

Whereas, the Plumas County Transportation Commission on Jan. 22, 2018 adopted the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan by a vote of 4-0; and

Whereas, the 2018 Pedestrian/Bicycle Plan is statutorily exempt from CEQA under Section 15262 of the State CEQA Guidelines as the Plan is a study that includes potential future projects, which the county has not approved, adopted or funded. Future projects identified in the plan will be evaluated for potential environmental impacts if and when funding becomes available and approval is granted.