Supper group enters holiday season

The Portola Community Supper group is a regular fixture in the lives of many in all walks of life in the tight-knit Portola community.

The once-monthly tradition that has gone on for over a decade is an outreach mission for the Catholic Church, explained founding member Jackie Joy of the Holy Father Catholic Church ladies’ group.

“People of all ages, from families with young children to elderly folks visiting grandchildren, attend the dinners, and it truly is an all-inclusive community effort,” said Joy.

The suppers have an air of festivity and community warmth, giving people a chance to sit down, enjoy fellowship through a shared meal with friends and neighbors, and do a little catching up.

The monthly suppers are strictly donation based, and Joy says that she is grateful for the ongoing generosity of the community over the years as the supper has grown.

Each month, in addition to members of the Portola Community Supper Club, another group steps in to have a chance to bring a tasty, warm meal to the community. The Portola United Methodist Church hosted the Thanksgiving supper held Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The Rotary Club of Portola will be serving up a Christmas supper and a large portion of warmth and joy to the community Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., and all are invited to join in the merriment.

Suppers are held on the last Wednesday of each month at the Father Burns Hall at the Holy Family Church in Portola, aside from holiday suppers in November and December. For more information, call Jackie Joy at 832-4441.