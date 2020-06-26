Suspect arrested in Chester shooting

One man is arrested and another is in the hospital following a shooting incident last night.

Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Brentwood Drive in Chester at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The reporting party told the Dispatch Center there was a vehicle containing five suspects outside the residence threatening to kill her.

Prior to the deputies’ arrival, reports of gunshots heard in the area were reported to dispatch from neighboring residences on Brentwood Drive. A short time later, Seneca Hospital advised the sheriff’s office there was a male victim in the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an out-of-county hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrived and secured the scene. During the investigation, the deputies and investigators determined Donald Curtis Cox was the suspect in the shooting incident and he was taken into custody and booked at the Plumas County Jail for 245(a)(2) PC (Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Firearm).

The investigation into the incident by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing. More information will be shared as it becomes available.