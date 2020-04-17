Suspect in custody following morning shooting, standoff

Editor’s update: A neighbor of the couple called to say that she was concerned about some of the rumors and theories circulating on social media with regard to this incident. She wanted it shared that the man involved suffers from dementia.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence at 25 Redberg #20 in Quincy this morning at approximately 6:40 a.m. regarding a male suspect, John Walter Bond, who was shooting a firearm in the home.

While en route, deputies learned Bond had shot his girlfriend (previously identified as his wife) and she was being transported to the emergency room at Plumas District Hospital by a neighbor. The armed suspect was still in the residence with multiple firearms in his possession.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter around the residence. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team mobilized and evacuated nearby residences and businesses. Numerous gunshots were heard from within the suspect’s home during this time.

S.W.A.T. members took position nearby in the armored response vehicle and hailed the suspect over a loudspeaker. Bond eventually complied and came outside unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident.