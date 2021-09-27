Suspect wreaks havoc in Quincy overnight Saturday

A suspect is in custody after wreaking havoc in Quincy overnight Saturday, Sept. 25, into the wee hours of the morning Sunday, Sept. 26. Within a couple hours, the suspect broke into Gott Power Sports, the Plumas County Museum, a business on Crescent Street, multiple hangars at Gansner Airport and American Valley Hardware. Bicycles were also taken from Yuba Net near the airport and a side-by-side is believed to be missing from Sierra Cycle.

During that same timeframe an RV was set on fire in Thunder Alley behind Patti’s Thunder and a couple of gas lines were cut, one near the airport, where it appeared there was an attempt to start another fire.

As of this morning, Sept. 27, the Sheriff’s Office is receiving word of potentially more break-ins from East Quincy. Investigations Sergeant Steve Peay said details continue to come in and they are piecing together the evidence.

Sgt. Peay said that investigators also are looking for a white vehicle with a “Q” painted on the side, that might be tied to the incident. He asks that anyone who might have seen anything or potentially been a victim to call 283-6300.

District Attorney David Hollister is working with the Sheriff’s Office on the multiple crime reports. The name of the suspect has not been officially released, but he is known to have local ties to the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.