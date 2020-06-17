Swim and water aerobics classes at Taylorsville Pool to begin July 6

By Meg Upton

[email protected]

Indian Valley Recreation & Parks District will not open the Indian Valley Community Pool for ‘open swim time’ this season due to COVID19 — but will open it for classes.

“Due to California state regulations regarding pools, there will be no ‘Open Swim’ this year,” said Laura Kearns, who coordinates the pool committee. “We will only be offering swim school classes and water aerobics Classes. Our Pool Committee is happy to be able to provide a safe and healthy place to learn to swim and exercise and we encourage you to take part however you can.”

Swim school classes will be held in July. The first session takes place July 6 through 16, Monday through Thursday. The second session takes place July 20 through 30, Monday through Thursday. The classes will be held in the afternoon.

Water Aerobics classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. from July 6 until end of season, which as of yet has not been determined.

Signups for swim school will be Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Charles Clay Park adjacent to the pool in Taylorsville. Swim school is on a first-come, first-served basis and sign-ups will be available until classes are filled. Anyone participating in classes at the pool for either class will need to have a waiver filled out and signed before entering pool.

Volunteers will not be on hand to handle money at the pool this year. The Indian Valley Community Pool Committee is asking for financial contributions from the community to offset the extreme cutback in pool usership this summer. “If you are able to donate, even a portion of what you would have normally spent on membership, that would be greatly appreciated,” said Kearns.

“Our Pool Committee and the Indian Valley Community Services District has worked tirelessly to get the pool up and running for this special season. It is our hope to be back to normal operations next year,” said Kearns.

The Indian Valley Community Pool has an operation plan in place to help everyone at the pool to stay well. Personal responsibility is paramount as always, and water safety will not be compromised. The plan will be posted at the pool and also available upon request from IVRPD or IVCSD.

Community members interested in either class option can visit the IV Recreation Parks District website www.ivrpd.org for more information, or may call Laura Kearns at (530) 284-9980.

Donations can be mailed to Indian Valley Recreation Parks District, PO Box 928, Greenville, CA 95947. Checks can be made out to IVRPD POOL.