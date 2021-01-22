It is with deep sorrow we must announce that our beloved Sybille (Billie) Ann Fiebiger Baud departed this earth on Monday, January 18th at 3:30 pm in the peaceful setting of her home, surrounded by her close family, after a five-year battle with cancer

Billie was born on July 27, 1956 in Meiringen, Canton Bern, Switzerland to Gabriele Baud and Dr. Bernhard Baud. She grew up in Bern, the capital of Switzerland.

In 1983 she met Ed Fiebiger while on a tour of America, and they were married in 1986 at Lake Camanche. For 21 years, they worked together as Guest Ranch Managers at Drakesbad Guest Ranch in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California, winning many awards for their exceptional customer service.

Billie is survived by her husband Ed; his daughters, Stephanie and Andrea, and their families; as well as her brothers Dominik and Martin Baud, living in Switzerland with their respective families.

Billie was a wonderful wife, friend, mother, and guest host; she left behind fond memories with those she touched during her life. Her beautiful smile, laughter, warmth, and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Billie’s name to the Amador Calaveras County Hospice are welcomed: https://hospiceofamador.org/donation/