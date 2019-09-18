Tahoe NF hiring temporary seasonal wildland firefighters

The Tahoe National Forest is looking to hire enthusiastic, highly motivated individuals for temporary seasonal positions as wildland firefighters.

Positions are available in hotshot/handcrews, helicopter helitack crews, engine crews, fuels management, fire lookout and dispatch.

Duty locations include Truckee, Sierraville, Loyalton, Soda Springs, Foresthill, Camptonville, Downieville, Grass Valley and Nevada City.

For seasonal positions, submit applications Sept. 16 through Sept. 30. For more information, go to the Tahoe National Forest webpage www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe, and click on Fire Hire tag or email TNFfirehire@gmail.com for information on temporary seasonal fire positions.