Take a wildfire preparedness survey
UC Cooperative Extension in Northeastern California is interested in how residents are preparing for wildfire. Consider taking 15-20 minutes to participate in this survey to inform the organization about how residents and communities are preparing for wildfire. This will help inform local counties and their partners on what communities are doing to prepare for wildfire and how best programs can be tailored to best serve local residents. You can access the voluntary survey here: UC Cooperative Extension Wildfire Preparedness Survey