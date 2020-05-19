Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A new automated external defibrillator hangs on the wall at Young's Market in Taylorsville thanks to a grant from the Common Good Foundation and the efforts of Plumas District Hospital/Care Flight. Shown with the device are EMT Rachel Burns and Paramedic Tom Higgins. Photo submitted

Taylorsville received AED; CPR classes resume

Debra Moore, Managing Editor
The Central Plumas Heartsafe Community placed the newest automated external defibrillator (AED) at Young’s Market in Taylorsville, which is considered a key location due to the response time for first-responders to arrive there.  It was purchased with a grant from the Common Good Foundation.
Plumas District Hospital/Care Flight also announced that it will be resuming public CPR/AED classes as of June 1, with limited class sizes to accommodate physical distancing. The public can call PDH at 283-2121 to sign up. Classes will be held in Quincy as well as Indian Valley.

