Taylorsville received AED; CPR classes resume

The Central Plumas Heartsafe Community placed the newest automated external defibrillator (AED) at Young’s Market in Taylorsville, which is considered a key location due to the response time for first-responders to arrive there. It was purchased with a grant from the Common Good Foundation.

Plumas District Hospital/Care Flight also announced that it will be resuming public CPR/AED classes as of June 1, with limited class sizes to accommodate physical distancing. The public can call PDH at 283-2121 to sign up. Classes will be held in Quincy as well as Indian Valley.