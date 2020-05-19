Taylorsville received AED; CPR classes resume

- No new COVID cases in Plumas despite state report
- May 19 Plumas COVID testing update
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, May 19,…
Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that the California Department of Public Health has…
The Lassen-Plumas-Sierra Community Action Agency (LPSCAA) is now accepting proposals for funding in calendar year…
While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Some of their faces are partially obscured by face masks, while…
By Mike Taborski [email protected] Plumas County golf courses are open and very busy with players…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 18,…
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, May 19, while…
Highway 89 was closed one mile north of the Greenville Wye due to a logging…
Fire and utility crews responded to the report of a power pole on fire this…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported today that Lake Almanor water levels are projected to…
South Feather Water & Power Agency (SFWPA) filed two petitions on May 8, 2020, for…
It’s going to be wet throughout Plumas County today through tonight, as well as tomorrow….
With Plumas County fully into the state’s Stage 2 reopening, a variety of businesses are…
Feather River College’s Environmental Studies Department is pleased to announce that Elizabeth “Liz” Ramsey, graduating…
The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce checked in with the restaurants in Portola, Graeagle and…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 15,…
If you need a health mask on the go, Quincy’s One Stop service station at…
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck two miles from East Quincy at 2:47 p.m. this afternoon…
AVCSD (American Valley Community Services District) hosted eight potential bidders for a walk-thru of the…