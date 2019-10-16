Temporary construction underway at transfer site

Members of the public using the East Quincy Transfer Station will note some changes at the site, according to Plumas County Public Works Director Bob Perreault.

Public works construction crews began work last week in relocating the recycle center. It is being moved closer to the existing transfer station operation and attendant booth, Perreault told members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The project began with the demolition of the existing fencing. This move would allow the recycle center to be relocated.

“Construction activities force the temporary relocation of the recycling bins to inside the transfer station operation,” Perreault explained. Smaller bins will be used due to limited space, he added.

“Due to the limited available space and the smaller bin size used during this two-week period, Public Works Solid Waste Division requests that customers limit their recycling activity if possible during this period,” Perreault said.

For more information regarding this construction activity, contact public works at 283-6268.