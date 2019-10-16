Temporary road closures

A temporary road closure will be in place on the Pulga-Merrimac Road (FS Rd. #23N00) and Four Trees Road (FS Rd. #23N28) through Oct. 31, 2020, to protect the visiting public and employees involved in restoration activities until damage repair (slides and washouts), road widening, and timber falling activities can be completed.

Both roads, designed for high clearance vehicles, were heavily impacted by the Camp Fire in late 2018.

People exempt from Forest Order No. 05-11-03-19-09 include people with a permit from the Forest Service specifically authorizing them to be on the roads, people with a contract from the Forest Service authorizing work on the closed roads to the extent authorized by the contract and, any federal, state and local officers or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

For alternate route information or information about the restoration activities, please call the Feather River Ranger District at 534-6500.

See the Forest Order, including maps, at local Forest Service offices or on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.