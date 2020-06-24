Testing goes well at EPHC

Eastern Plumas Health Care hosted a free COVID-19 testing event yesterday, June 23, and it went so well that another test day is planned for Tuesday, June 30, in Graeagle.

“We tested 37 people, but had to turn some away who weren’t pre-registered, ” said Michelle Romero, the infection prevention specialist for the healthcare facility.

The tests were sent to Labcorp to be processed and Romero will received the results in the next three to five days. She then reports the results to the individuals tested, as well as the Plumas County Public Health Department. Romero thanked Lori Beatley, the spokeswoman for that department, for assistance during the two-hour event.

“Everything went really smoothly from the registration to the testing to Labcorp,” said Romero.

Those who want to participate in the Graeagle event, which will be held at the Graeagle Fire Hall from 9 – 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, can register this Thursday and Friday, June 25-26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 832-6500 to register.