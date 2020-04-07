Testing ramps up throughout Plumas

Here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 testing in Plumas County: 169 tests — 131 negative; 35 pending; and three confirmed. The increased number of tests reflects the testing of close contacts of the three confirmed cases, as well as healthcare worker testing that began last week where as many as 52 employees at Plumas District Hospital were tested to help determine community spread. Similar testing will be underway at the county’s other healthcare facilities.

As for more specific data on the confirmed cases — that information has been difficult to come by because of patient privacy laws. There are two confirmed cases in Eastern Plumas and one in Indian Valley. The last information reported was that they were recovering at home, but Plumas County Health Director Andrew Woodruff cautioned that such information can change quickly. He has indicated that as confirmed cases and testing increases, his agency would be less able to provide details.